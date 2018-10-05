Jags vs. Patrick Mahomes; Giants' offensive rut; Eagles' calm

"The sky is not falling. The sun came up today," coach Doug Pederson said after his team lost in overtime to the Titans. "We're 2-2. We're still in good position, we control our own destiny, a lot of football ahead of us, and there's no panic. So, as coaches, we prepare our players, and we prepare them extremely well. We have confidence in all our guys moving forward, and so with that, we just continue to coach and get our guys ready for Sunday."