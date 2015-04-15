Jaelen Strong has broken bone in wrist, likely needs surgery

The medical rechecks for 2015 NFL Draft prospects are scheduled for this weekend in Indianapolis, and Arizona State wide receiver Jaelen Strong is among the players that will be under examination.
The potential first-round pick has a broken bone in his wrist and likely will need surgery, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Strong suffered the injury last season, per Rapoport.
The mock drafts of NFL Media analysts project Strong to go as high as No. 16 overall to the Houston Texans and as low as out of the first round. The status of his wrist fracture could help decide where he goes in the draft. As a wide receiver known for strength and an ability to pull down balls in traffic, any wrist issues could give teams pause.
Strong won't be the only big name in Indianapolis for a medical recheck, though. Georgia running back Todd Gurley (ACL), Texas A&M offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (ACL), and Indiana running back Tevin Coleman (foot) will all be examined by doctors, Rapoport reported.
Gurley is viewed as a likely top-20 pick, while Coleman figures to go on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) as part of a deep group at his position. Ogbuehi could end up going in the first round, too. Gurley, Ogbuehi and Strong have accepted invitations to attend the draft.