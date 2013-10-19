Jadeveon Clowney vs. Antonio Richardson: Matchup unveiled

Overall edge: Clowney, and by a longshot. He played all but two plays in the first half, watching a couple of snaps from the sideline near the end of the first quarter, and only once did he loaf on a play. Richardson was flagged for a false start on a 3rd-and-11 play in which he was trying to get a jump on Clowney's first step, and was later flagged for illegal formation because he was setting up too deep off the line of scrimmage, again in anticipation of Clowney's quickness. Clowney set the tone for the game early with a six-yard tackle for loss on Tennessee's second play from scrimmage, and didn't let up on the Volunteers' star tackle the rest of the day. In the fourth quarter, Clowney spent four downs on the opposite side against right tackle Ja'Wuan James, and James actually got the better of him on a couple of run blocks. Clowney finished with five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He also helped set up several other TFLs by the USC defense, and was credited with two quarterback hurries. It was a dominant day, and given the head-to-head competition, by far Clowney's most impressive performance of the season.