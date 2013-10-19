Jadeveon Clowney vs. Antonio Richardson: Matchup unveiled

Published: Oct 19, 2013 at 06:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

South Carolina star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a potential top-10 draft pick if he chooses to turn pro early, squared off Saturday with Tennessee's Antonio "Tiny" Richardson, one of the nation's elite left tackle prospects.

How did Clowney fare against the Volunteers' tackle? A close examination of their encounters:

Downs Clowney lined up on Richardson's side: 66 (39 run downs, 27 pass downs)

Downs Clowney "won": 22

Downs Richardson "won": 12

Draws: 4

Downs on which the Clowney-Richardson matchup was a non-factor: 28.

Against the run: In perhaps the area where Richardson, with roughly a 50-pound edge, figured to play his best, he was beaten consistently. Clowney's quickness and explosive first step had Richardson missing several blocks, including a complete whiff on a cut block on Tennessee's opening drive. It should be noted that on a couple of Clowney's most impressive plays, Richardson was assigned to a downblock on a tackle, and Clowney discarded a guard or tight end with ease to help make a play. Tennessee's offense ran away from Clowney for most of the day, however, as evidenced by the head-to-head matchup being inconsequential for nearly half of UT's play calls. Richardson's best blocks on Clowney were both key blocks on second-quarter runs of 11 and 14 to Clowney's side, and again on a first-down run at the end of the game to set up UT's game-winning field goal. Nevertheless, the South Carolina star was disruptive on more downs than he wasn't. Edge: Clowney.

Against the pass: While Clowney didn't pick up a sack, he was consistently in QB Justin Worley's face. On a couple of plays, however, he got pressure with a stunt inside, leaving Richardson to block someone else. On a couple other plays, Richardson had some help from a tight end to hold off Clowney. But Richardson struggled in this area, as well, losing Clowney around the edge once, and on inside moves more than once. Edge: Clowney.

Overall edge: Clowney, and by a longshot. He played all but two plays in the first half, watching a couple of snaps from the sideline near the end of the first quarter, and only once did he loaf on a play. Richardson was flagged for a false start on a 3rd-and-11 play in which he was trying to get a jump on Clowney's first step, and was later flagged for illegal formation because he was setting up too deep off the line of scrimmage, again in anticipation of Clowney's quickness. Clowney set the tone for the game early with a six-yard tackle for loss on Tennessee's second play from scrimmage, and didn't let up on the Volunteers' star tackle the rest of the day. In the fourth quarter, Clowney spent four downs on the opposite side against right tackle Ja'Wuan James, and James actually got the better of him on a couple of run blocks. Clowney finished with five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He also helped set up several other TFLs by the USC defense, and was credited with two quarterback hurries. It was a dominant day, and given the head-to-head competition, by far Clowney's most impressive performance of the season.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW