Jadeveon Clowney: Texans' J.J. Watt 'like a role model to me'

NEW YORK -- Just days after Jadeveon Clowney announced in January that he would forego his final year of college eligibility for the NFL draft, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair suggested that star defensive end J.J. Watt would be an ideal mentor for him if he were to be chosen by the Texans. Four months later, less than 48 hours before knowing which team will choose him, Clowney said he agreed fully.