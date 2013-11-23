Jadeveon Clowney sits out easy win over Coastal Carolina

Word from South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier this week was that Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, ailing with bone spurs in his right foot that will require surgery after the season, would play against Coastal Carolina Saturday.
It didn't happen.
But unlike Clowney's sit-out against Kentucky earlier in the season, this time, there was no controversy. According to the Twitter feed of David Cloninger of The State, Clowney could have played, but was advised by defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward to sit out if he had any discomfort.
Clowney is among the top prospects in college football, and is expected to declare early eligibility for the 2014 NFL Draft. In what has been a disappointing season in terms of statistical production, Clowney will seek just his third sack of the season next week against archrival Clemson.
In a 70-10 win over the outmanned Chanticleers, it was a day of rest for more Gamecocks than just Clowney. Defensive tackle Kelcy Quarles sat out with a concussion, and star running back Mike Davis was withheld with an ankle injury. All three are expected to play next week against Clemson.