Jadeveon Clowney shuts down all private workouts

The real question surrounding Clowney's decision to shut down private workouts is whether any top players in this draft class follows suit. Clowney is as big a name as there is in this draft, and for him to set such an example can't help but trigger at least a little consideration in the minds of agents representing some of the draft's other elite prospects. Projected third-day draft picks wouldn't figure to have much of a choice, because they can help themselves more significantly by impressing an NFL team in a private setting.