Jadeveon Clowney should be target for Falcons in draft trade

GM Thomas Dimitroff made the whopper of a deal in 2011, trading up to draft Julio Jones sixth overall, and the Falcons should be eyeing another potential blockbuster this year. They need a pass rusher, and there's none better this year than Clowney, but to ensure landing him, they would probably need to move up from the sixth-overall pick to No. 1. That's going to be an awfully tough, and expensive, move to pull off. If Clowney goes first to the Texans, the Falcons should shift their focus to Mack, the second-best edge rusher available. To guarantee themselves a chance to get the former Buffalo star, Dimitroff should target the third overall pick, held by the Jaguars, and see if his former director of player personnel, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell, is a willing trade partner.