Jadeveon Clowney should be target for Falcons in draft trade

Intrigue about teams that might be willing to trade up in this year's draft is growing stronger as we get closer to the start of the first round, and there is speculation that we'll see a flurry of wheeling and dealing when the bell rings on May 8.
With that in mind, here are five teams that should be looking to move up in the first round and the player (players, in some cases) they should be targeting:
GM Thomas Dimitroff made the whopper of a deal in 2011, trading up to draft Julio Jones sixth overall, and the Falcons should be eyeing another potential blockbuster this year. They need a pass rusher, and there's none better this year than Clowney, but to ensure landing him, they would probably need to move up from the sixth-overall pick to No. 1. That's going to be an awfully tough, and expensive, move to pull off. If Clowney goes first to the Texans, the Falcons should shift their focus to Mack, the second-best edge rusher available. To guarantee themselves a chance to get the former Buffalo star, Dimitroff should target the third overall pick, held by the Jaguars, and see if his former director of player personnel, Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell, is a willing trade partner.
The Bucs have a big need at offensive tackle, but there's no guarantee one of the top three will be available if they stand pat with the seventh-overall pick given that the position is an area of need for most of the teams drafting ahead of them. If the Bucs are going to ensure themselves a chance to draft one of the top three tackles, they should be looking to move up to the fourth- or fifth-overall pick.
I have Evans going to the Bills at No. 9 in my most recent mock draft, but given the buzz around the Texas A&M wide receiver right now, waiting for him at No. 9 might be a recipe to miss out on landing him. The draft's top wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, is unlikely to slide past the Browns at No. 4, and Evans probably won't last much longer -- if the Bucs stay at No. 7, he could be their guy. Buffalo should be looking to move ahead of Tampa Bay.
Clinton-Dix is my top-rated safety available, and it's hard to see him getting past the Rams at No. 13, so Dallas, which holds the 16th overall pick, should have its sights set on moving ahead of St. Louis. The Cowboys could stay put and probably would still have a chance to pick the second-best safety available, Calvin Pryor, but it won't be a surprise if Dallas decides Clinton-Dix is worth the price to move up.
Philadelphia could go a bunch of different directions with their pick at No. 22 overall, but to fill a need at safety in the opening round, they have to find a way to at least get ahead of the Packers, who hold the pick one spot ahead of them. Pryor is unlikely to get past Green Bay, if he's still available, and would give the Eagles a Brian Dawkins-like enforcer in the back end.