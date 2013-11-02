Jadeveon Clowney says he played 'bad game' vs. MSU

It sounds like a broken record, but probably not the kind of broken record Jadeveon Clowney had in mind.
Week 10: Things we learned
From Jadeveon Clowney coming up empty again vs. Mississippi State to Ohio State's unsung tight end, here are the lessons we learned from the college football weekend. More ...
South Carolina's star junior defensive end failed to record a sack for the sixth consecutive game Saturday in a 34-16 win over Mississippi State. Clowney, who made 13.5 sacks a year ago, has just two this season with three regular season games remaining.
According to the Twitter feed of The State's Gamecocks beat writer Josh Kendall, Clowney said after the game, "I think I played a bad game, but it's going to come together."
Clowney's last sack came against Vanderbilt quarterback Austyn Carta-Samuels on Sept. 14. Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't exactly an easy victim for Clowney's third sack, however. In his first year as a starter, Prescott has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference's most mobile quarterbacks, and showed why against the Gamecocks with 78 rushing yards and two rushing scores.
For the game, Clowney finished with three tackles, two of them solo. He also broke up an MSU pass with a deflection on a stunt up the middle.