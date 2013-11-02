Jadeveon Clowney says he played 'bad game' vs. MSU

Clowney's last sack came against Vanderbilt quarterback Austyn Carta-Samuels on Sept. 14. Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't exactly an easy victim for Clowney's third sack, however. In his first year as a starter, Prescott has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference's most mobile quarterbacks, and showed why against the Gamecocks with 78 rushing yards and two rushing scores.