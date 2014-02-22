Jadeveon Clowney's wingspan among longest in DL group

So what does a 7-foot wingspan look like? Remember the name Deontay Wilder, who might soon be the next heavyweight boxing champion with the dynamic presence the division has lacked for years. At 30-0 with 30 knockouts, Wilder uses an 84-inch wingspan to deliver jabs from one end of the ring to the other. If Clowney can keep blockers at arm's length the way Wilder can drop heavyweights, some NFL club will be thrilled.