Jadeveon Clowney runs 4.53 40-yard dash

Potentially the No. 1 overall pick of the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney said earlier in the week that he could run in the 4.4 range. His unofficial times of 4.47 and 4.48 were poised to back up that claim, but his official adjustment pushed his time above 4.5. Official times at the combine have been slower than unofficial times across the board, in some cases by a significant margin. Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel ran a best unofficial 4.56 time Sunday that was adjusted to an official 4.68 later in the day, and Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins' best unofficial time was a 4.34, later adjusted to 4.43.