Jadeveon Clowney puts up just 21 reps in bench press

There were 36 defensive linemen at the combine who had as many or more bench reps than Clowney, while 13 had fewer. Potential first-round tackle Ra'Shede Hageman of Minnnesota was tied for third with 32, while Pitt tackle Aaron Donald was second with 35. Donald is a potential second-rounder. Boston College tackle Kaleb Ramsey had the most, with 36.