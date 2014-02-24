Jadeveon Clowney: Plan always was to skip combine field drills

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was dinged by some analysts Monday morning for not participating in all the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Clowney defended his decision on the NFL Network.
"I didn't tell [the teams] I was doing all the field work," he said, noting that his plan all along was to use his April 2 pro day for that. He said he has "no problem" with doing all the drills on his pro day.
Clowney said he plans to take the next two or three days off, spend time with his family, then get ready for pro day. He specifically mentioned wanting to work on his hands in the next month or so.
Clowney mentioned the interview process he and all the draft prospects have gone through at the combine and said, "I thought I handled it pretty well."
Clowney was asked about the negative comments made by Auburn defensive end Dee Ford -- including a reference to Clowney as "a blind dog in a meat market" -- and said he wasn't bothered by them.
"I was fine with it," Clowney said, adding that he and Ford talked on the field Monday during the drills session and were "cool."
But perhaps it bothered Clowney more than he let on: "I think he said that to build his stock up," Clowney said, adding with a laugh, "I told him, 'I'm still better than you.'"
Clowney is in play to be the overall No. 1 pick and was asked by NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci about Houston Texans defensive line coach Bill Kollar, whom Mariucci described as "an animal." Clowney said he knew about Kollar and that indeed Kollar "got on me" on his second day at the combine.
Clowney also said he appreciated that type of coaching, noting that the defensive line coach in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks was Brad Lawing -- who isn't exactly not known as a calm coach. Lawing left South Carolina after the 2012 season, when he was hired away by Florida.
