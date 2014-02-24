Jadeveon Clowney: Plan always was to skip combine field drills

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 04:59 AM

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was dinged by some analysts Monday morning for not participating in all the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Clowney defended his decision on the NFL Network.

"I didn't tell [the teams] I was doing all the field work," he said, noting that his plan all along was to use his April 2 pro day for that. He said he has "no problem" with doing all the drills on his pro day.

Clowney said he plans to take the next two or three days off, spend time with his family, then get ready for pro day. He specifically mentioned wanting to work on his hands in the next month or so.

Clowney mentioned the interview process he and all the draft prospects have gone through at the combine and said, "I thought I handled it pretty well."

Clowney was asked about the negative comments made by Auburn defensive end Dee Ford -- including a reference to Clowney as "a blind dog in a meat market" -- and said he wasn't bothered by them.

"I was fine with it," Clowney said, adding that he and Ford talked on the field Monday during the drills session and were "cool."

But perhaps it bothered Clowney more than he let on: "I think he said that to build his stock up," Clowney said, adding with a laugh, "I told him, 'I'm still better than you.'" 

Clowney is in play to be the overall No. 1 pick and was asked by NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci about Houston Texans defensive line coach Bill Kollar, whom Mariucci described as "an animal." Clowney said he knew about Kollar and that indeed Kollar "got on me" on his second day at the combine.

Clowney also said he appreciated that type of coaching, noting that the defensive line coach in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks was Brad Lawing -- who isn't exactly not known as a calm coach. Lawing left South Carolina after the 2012 season, when he was hired away by Florida.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.