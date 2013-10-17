Jadeveon Clowney overhyped as No. 1 overall draft pick

Washington TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: After totaling 110 receptions for 1,390 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two years, Seferian-Jenkins' production has fallen off this year. He missed all of spring practice after serving a suspension because of a DUI, and so far this year he has just 16 catches for 185 yards and three TDs. One of the reasons his production is down is that the Huskies have been emphasizing the run. But Seferian-Jenkins does not seem to have improved as a blocker or route runner either. He needs to play well at Arizona State this weekend and the rest of the way if he is to move up in the draft. Right now he is teetering toward the end of the first round, possibly into the second, but because of the importance of tight ends he could very easily move up as high as the middle of the first round if he picks up his play.