Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack show recruiting ranking disparity

When it comes to college recruiting, projecting how a 17- or 18-year-old kid will play is tough. Frankly, the same goes for projecting how a 21- or 22-year-old will do when he starts playing for pay. A player can have all the measurables in the world out of high school or out of college, but as all talent evaluators find, you can't truly measure intangibles, and that usually is the No. 1 factor in an athlete's development.