Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack among stars visiting Falcons

Atlanta holds the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff indicated at the NFL Scouting Combine that the club would be open to trading up to a higher choice. To get Clowney, the former South Carolina star who could be the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans, that would almost certainly be necessary. As for Barr, Mack, Robinson and Matthews, the Falcons could trade up to secure one of them, or hold at No. 6 and hope their choice is available without a trade. If Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a quarterback or two are drafted in the top five, that would help push more of Atlanta's visitors this week down to the No. 6 pick.