Jadeveon Clowney, Kelcy Quarles to frustrate offenses

Clowney needs no introduction just two years into his college career. No SEC observer with any credibility, or sanity, disputes that he is the league's most impactful defensive lineman. His 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore last year established him as one of the SEC's elite defenders, and nothing less is expected in 2013. Clowney admitted at SEC Media Days that he believes his junior season can vault him into the NFL draft next spring as an early entrant, and even coach Steve Spurrier seems resigned to the reality that he is almost certainly a three-year college player. One NFL scout indicated that because Clowney's frame is so lean at 6-6, 275 pounds, he could project easily in a 3-4 or a 4-3 NFL scheme. As a rush linebacker in a 3-4, he is physically NFL-ready. Or, he could easily add the weight necessary to handle a 4-3 end spot.