Jadeveon Clowney, Kelcy Quarles to frustrate offenses

Published: Aug 03, 2013 at 06:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

This is the fourth of a position-by-position look at the best tandems of NFL prospects in the SEC this season. We tried to veer away from superstars and their sidekicks, instead looking to highlight truly strong pairs where the headliner and the supporting role are harder to distinguish, and where a pro career is most promising for both. High-level production last season was a must.

Defensive linemen: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Kelcy Quarles

Clowney needs no introduction just two years into his college career. No SEC observer with any credibility, or sanity, disputes that he is the league's most impactful defensive lineman. His 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore last year established him as one of the SEC's elite defenders, and nothing less is expected in 2013. Clowney admitted at SEC Media Days that he believes his junior season can vault him into the NFL draft next spring as an early entrant, and even coach Steve Spurrier seems resigned to the reality that he is almost certainly a three-year college player. One NFL scout indicated that because Clowney's frame is so lean at 6-6, 275 pounds, he could project easily in a 3-4 or a 4-3 NFL scheme. As a rush linebacker in a 3-4, he is physically NFL-ready. Or, he could easily add the weight necessary to handle a 4-3 end spot.

Quarles certainly doesn't have the name recognition of Clowney, but his ability to disrupt offenses from defensive tackle will get him more notice in time. It might have been just as easy to pair Gamecocks end Chaz Sutton with Clowney as the tandem choice, but we went with Quarles in part because he was just as productive as Sutton last year from the interior, which is more difficult than it is on the edge. Quarles (6-4, 298 pounds) made 38 stops last season and had eight tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks, showing solid big-play ability and athleticism for a sophomore. He returns for his junior season far less likely to turn pro early than Clowney, but his time will come where the NFL is concerned.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW