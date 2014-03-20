Jadeveon Clowney high on Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Clowney, for his part, said he's heard nothing from his agent about rumors that the Rams may go with an offensive tackle at No. 2 overall, or perhaps trade out of the pick. He's been focused more on South Carolina's April 2 pro-day event, where he'll be performing all the field drills he skipped at the combine last month. With his timing drills (40-yard dash, shuttles, etc.) out of the way, Clowney said he's focused heavily on his footwork since the combine to help him be at his best on pro day.