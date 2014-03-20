Jadeveon Clowney high on Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Like any of the NFL draft's elite prospects, Jadeveon Clowney hopes to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans. But if the former South Carolina star's name isn't on the first card commissioner Roger Goodell reads, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 3 overall pick would be just fine with him.
"I've met (coach Gus Bradley), and I like him a lot. He's a cool guy and a very good coach," Clowney told College Football 24/7. "I talked to that whole staff (at the NFL Scouting Combine) when I interviewed, and they were laid back and we were laughing a lot."
The Jags might be laughing to find Clowney available at No. 3, but if the Texans fill their quarterback need with the first pick, and the St. Louis Rams draft an offensive tackle as has been speculated, Clowney could be Bradley's for the taking. Bradley, who has a defensive background as a coach, could use an elite pass rusher to rebuild the Jaguars' defense.
"He has to be on me hard, then, because he knows that's what I'm about," Clowney said.
Clowney, for his part, said he's heard nothing from his agent about rumors that the Rams may go with an offensive tackle at No. 2 overall, or perhaps trade out of the pick. He's been focused more on South Carolina's April 2 pro-day event, where he'll be performing all the field drills he skipped at the combine last month. With his timing drills (40-yard dash, shuttles, etc.) out of the way, Clowney said he's focused heavily on his footwork since the combine to help him be at his best on pro day.
"I'm going to get to show them I can play in open space, hopefully, if they want me to," Clowney said.