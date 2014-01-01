Jadeveon Clowney has most potential of any prospect in draft

While this was one of Clowney's best games of the season, there is still plenty of room for improvement. As a front-side run defender, he continually tries to swim (arm-over move) over the top of blockers instead of shooting his hands and holding the point of attack. Also, his awareness vs. down blocks is poor and he gets washed down the line of scrimmage too often. As a pass rusher, he doesn't really have much of a gameplan. He doesn't set up moves and he plays too high at times. He relies solely on his raw speed and power.