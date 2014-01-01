Jadeveon Clowney has most potential of any prospect in draft

Published: Jan 01, 2014 at 09:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

South Carolina DE Jadeveon Clowney finished his college career on a high note in Wednesday's Capital One Bowl.

He produced several quarterback pressures despite facing consistent double-teams/chip blocks and he also made a handful of plays against the run. I attended two South Carolina games this season -- the first and the last. There was a noticeable improvement in Clowney's conditioning and effort. He was gassed in that opening game and he was a complete non-factor in the second half. On Wednesday, he did the majority of his damage late in the game, collecting at least three pressures to go along with two tipped balls (one of which led to an interception) in the fourth quarter.

He made a couple of freaky plays that won't show up in the box score. In the first half, he had an explosive inside counter move and split two blockers to force a quick throw. In the second half, he utilized a stutter/bull rush to knock the Badgers' left tackle right back to the quarterback. He also showed off his burst/range by tracking down ball carriers from the backside.

While this was one of Clowney's best games of the season, there is still plenty of room for improvement. As a front-side run defender, he continually tries to swim (arm-over move) over the top of blockers instead of shooting his hands and holding the point of attack. Also, his awareness vs. down blocks is poor and he gets washed down the line of scrimmage too often. As a pass rusher, he doesn't really have much of a gameplan. He doesn't set up moves and he plays too high at times. He relies solely on his raw speed and power.

For those wondering if Clowney could play outside linebacker, I don't believe that would be a good fit. He has very stiff ankles and he struggles to change direction in space. He was matched up with the Wisconsin tight end in the red zone and he looked like a fish out of water. He was called for a holding penalty and still gave up the touchdown.

I do believe Clowney has the most potential of any player in this draft class. He has a rare combination of size, length and explosiveness. He is just scratching the surface of what he could ultimately become as a player. His overall performance this season might have failed to meet the expectations of NFL scouts and personnel executives, but I do believe he achieved the main goal he set for himself during his junior campaign -- stay healthy. Mission accomplished.

Now the debate will begin about where he lands in the upcoming NFL draft. I don't know if he'll go No. 1 overall (Houston is desperate for a quarterback), but I will be very surprised if he isn't the first defender to be picked.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.