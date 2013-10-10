Jadeveon Clowney expected to play against Arkansas

It appears as though South Carolina star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will test his rib cage muscle strain with game action on Saturday when the Gamecocks travel to play Arkansas, and perhaps answer critics of his toughness and desire at the same time. Clowney has practiced the last two days and defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward indicated he expected the junior to be ready against the Razorbacks, just a week after pulling himself from the lineup shortly before kickoff against Kentucky.