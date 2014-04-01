Jadeveon Clowney doesn't need to upstage Johnny Manziel

Unlike Manziel's pro-day workout, Clowney's will be less scripted. It will be much more under the control of the people who work him out, and he'll be asked to do some things Wednesday that he's not totally expecting. NFL evaluators will want to see how he reacts outside his comfort zone. We'll see Clowney do all the usual defensive-line drills, but I'll be stunned if he isn't asked to do outside-linebacker drills, as well. Teams that utilize a 3-4 defense will want to get a look at him dropping back into coverage, seeing if he can catch football. They'll want to see his versatility.