Jack Nicklaus on Jameis Winston: 'Innocent until proven guilty'

Nicklaus' grandson, Seminoles tight end Nick O'Leary, is one of the nation's top NFL draft prospects at his position. On Saturday, Winston completed 23 of 31 passes for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns in FSU's 31-27 win over Notre Dame. Given the level of competition, it was arguably third-year sophomore's most impressive performance of the season, and it came on the heels of some sharp remarks made last week by Jackson and Walker. Jackson said he was no longer interested in helping Winston repair his reputation after the quarterback waved off his advice. Walker said he didn't vote for Winston last year because of his questionable integrity, and couldn't do so this year, either.