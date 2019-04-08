Jack Del Rio on Khalil Mack: 'You keep those guys'

During a Monday appearance on NFL Network's Up to the Minute program, Del Rio admitted the Raiders received "good value" out of the deal. And he has a good point when considering the Bears sent first-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-rounder in 2020 and a 2019 sixth-rounder in exchange for Mack and a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round selection.