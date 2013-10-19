Jace Amaro adds to prolific pace to keep Texas Tech undefeated

Jace Amaro is entering rarified air at Texas Tech, as the junior tight end joined Michael Crabtree on Saturday as the only Red Raiders to ever record eight or more receptions in six consecutive games.
Amaro had nine catches for 136 yards, both game-highs, as Texas Tech rallied back from an 11-point deficit for a 37-27 win at West Virginia to remain unbeaten in the Big 12.
Amaro was left all alone on a 10-yard touchdown to open the game and had another 10-yard score on a pass from Davis Webb (36-of-50 passing for 462 yards and two touchdowns) to close it, proving to be a source of endless frustration to the Mountaineers' defense.
It didn't matter who was defending Amaro, he was able to use his 6-foot-5, 260-pound body to position himself to come away with the ball. His improved route running was evident against a WVU secondary that had played well for the most part this season.
Even though the Air Raid offense traditionally has not had use for a tight end, Amaro now has 56 receptions for 742 yards and three touchdowns. Amaro led the Big 12 in receptions coming into the game, and extended his edge over teammate Eric Ward to 19 in that category.
Amaro rarely spends time in a three-point stance and instead spends most of his time as an inside receiver, the reason he still has not been added to the John Mackey Award watch list despite his production. But with his fantastic skills in the passing game, that won't be much of an issue for NFL teams seeking a moveable piece capable of creating mismatches.
The NFL might have to wait a while for Amaro, though. He indicated earlier this week that he intends to return for his senior season.