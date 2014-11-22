J.T. Barrett sets Ohio State records in win over Indiana

Barrett finished 25-of-35 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 78 yards. He now has 33 TD passes, breaking the Ohio State record of 30 set by Troy Smith in 2006, when he won the Heisman. Barrett also has 3,507 yards of total offense; the school record had been 3,310 by Braxton Miller last season. Barrett's strong play this season has led to questions about whether Miller -- who has missed this season with a shoulder injury -- will return to Ohio State for his fifth season next fall.