J.T. Barrett keys Ohio State's 30-23 OT win over Wisconsin

With some second-half heroics from J.T. Barrett and a fourth-down stop in overtime, Ohio State remained undefeated Saturday in beating host Wisconsin 30-23.
Ohio State (6-0) trailed the Badgers 16-6 at the half, but Barrett responded with two touchdown runs to help force overtime, then found Noah Brown for a 7-yard touchdown pass in overtime for the game-winning points. With NFL scouts from eight NFL clubs on hand, Barrett completed 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, and rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries to spark the Buckeyes' offense out of its first-half slumber.
OSU coach Urban Meyer said he expected nothing less from his veteran quarterback.
"He's a soldier, a warrior, a guy that fights through adversity. I knew at some point he was going to go win the game for us," Meyer told ABC.
Wisconsin RB Corey Clement turned in his best performance of the season with 164 yards on 25 carries. Badgers LB Jack Cichy left an impression on scouts as well, making a game-high 15 tackles, 3.5 of them for losses, including a sack and a forced fumble.
NBA star LeBron James, one of the Buckeyes' most famous fans, tweeted his appreciation after the game:
The Buckeyes play at Penn State next week.