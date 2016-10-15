J.T. Barrett keys Ohio State's 30-23 OT win over Wisconsin

Ohio State (6-0) trailed the Badgers 16-6 at the half, but Barrett responded with two touchdown runs to help force overtime, then found Noah Brown for a 7-yard touchdown pass in overtime for the game-winning points. With NFL scouts from eight NFL clubs on hand, Barrett completed 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, and rushed for 92 yards on 21 carries to spark the Buckeyes' offense out of its first-half slumber.