J.J. Watt: 'You're gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city'

Sometimes more options make choices more difficult.

The place between weighing options and making a decision is apparently where J.J. Watt sits as he searches for a new squad for the first time in his career.

Rumors have connected the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to Pittsburgh to play with his brothers or Green Bay to return home. Cleveland and Buffalo reportedly have an interest in the veteran defensive lineman. The Tennessee Titans have publicly stated that they've reached out. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is campaigning for his former teammate to join him in Arizona.

Beyond that, Watt is subject to constant barrages on social media, with fans asking him to take up with their favorite team. A Cardinals fan (presumably) with the Twitter handle KylerDhop wrote to Watt on Sunday, "You wanna sign somewhere or nah?"

J.J. responded: