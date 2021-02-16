Titans reach out to J.J. Watt; GM wants to 'find guys that love ball' this offseason

The Tennessee Titans are at a point that is more pivotal than it might appear.

Last offseason, much of general manager Jon Robinson's most notable work didn't pan out. First-round pick Isaiah Wilson's various off-field troubles limited him to just three snaps as a rookie; edge rusher ﻿Vic Beasley﻿ refused to report to camp before finally acquiescing, then never showed he truly wanted to be in Tennessee; and ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿'s underwhelming season ended early due to injury.

These outcomes left the Titans with a hole on the edge of their defensive front, and without the player they'd identified as their long-term replacement for ﻿Jack Conklin﻿. Now, Robinson enters another offseason in which he cannot afford to see the same results.

"There were some players that came on the team in free agency that bought in and were about what we're about, and there were some that didn't work for a myriad of reasons," the Titans GM told reporters Tuesday.

Robinson could attempt to remedy the edge-rushing need by pursuing veteran ﻿J.J. Watt﻿, a player with whom the Titans are rather familiar from his career spent playing in the AFC South as a Houston Texan. Robinson told reporters Tuesday he has reached out to Watt's representations and "it's early in the stages" when it comes to the DE deciding on where he'll play, but he did include a nice little anecdote for good measure.

"He probably doesn't remember, but I actually worked him out when I was with the Patriots," Robinson said of Watt. "He pushed me around on the field pretty good for about two hours."

The Titans would like to have Watt pushing around opposing tackles while wearing their shades of blue in 2021, but they also need to clear the necessary cap space to be able to take on a player of Watt's caliber, based on conservative cap projections for 2021. They also need to figure out who is going to man their right tackle position down the road.