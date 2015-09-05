J.J. Watt, teammates travel in style to Alabama-Wisconsin

Watt, who last played for the Badgers in 2010, is traveling with a host of Houston Texans teammates, including former Wisconsin tight end Garrett Graham (at right), former Alabama cornerback Kareem Jackson (at right). The guy who's having the most fun, no doubt, is ex-Ohio State linebacker John Simon -- whose team knocked off Watt's Badgers and Jackson's Crimson Tide in back-to-back games last year on the way to a national championship.