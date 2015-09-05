J.J. Watt, teammates travel in style to Alabama-Wisconsin

J.J. Watt is holding court on a flight to see his former Wisconsin team take on Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, and you can bet he's badgering the witnesses.
Watt, who last played for the Badgers in 2010, is traveling with a host of Houston Texans teammates, including former Wisconsin tight end Garrett Graham (at right), former Alabama cornerback Kareem Jackson (at right). The guy who's having the most fun, no doubt, is ex-Ohio State linebacker John Simon -- whose team knocked off Watt's Badgers and Jackson's Crimson Tide in back-to-back games last year on the way to a national championship.
And unless Southwest or Delta has gone with wooden cabin doors, the group is traveling in full private-plane style.