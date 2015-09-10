J.J. Watt's brother shows he can make one-handed grabs, too

Last month brought us this video of Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt making, with all the deftness of a wide receiver, a series of one-handed catches on balls from a Jugs machine.
But a 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive end just isn't supposed to have that kind of hand-eye coordination.
Now, we learn the family pedigree could have something to do with it.
Behold, younger brother Derek Watt, a Wisconsin fullback who now has his own one-handed catches video:
Of course, there's no way to be certain what kind of speeds J.J. Watt was handling vs. whatever setting Derek Watt chose to put on his display for the official Wisconsin Instagram account.
Regardless, Badgers quarterback Joel Stave has a pair of awfully capable hands to throw to when the play calls for Derek Watt to run a route.