J.J. Watt leads top active NFL players who are former walk-ons

Besides, not everybody who makes it to the NFL even signs on National Signing Day. Every college team has at least a handful of guys that began their careers as walk-ons, and every year, some of those players end up being selected in the NFL draft. And some of those players end up being stars. One of the best players in the NFL was a walk-on. Two of the top 10 or so wide receivers were walk-ons. The NFL leader in field goals this season was a walk-on. And there are some 2015 draft prospects who began their careers as walk-ons, including Mississippi State G Ben Beckwith, Kansas State C B.J. Finney, East Carolina WR Justin Hardy (who is leaving school as the FBS career receptions leader), Stanford DT David Parry and Utah State LB Zach Vigil.