J.J. Watt has fun with negatives from his draft scouting report

Every NFL draft prospect, from the elite prospects bound for first-round glory to Mr. Irrelevant, is subjected to scouting scrutiny in the months leading up to the NFL draft.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had some fun Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show reading scouting reports that were written about him for the 2011 NFL Draft, in which he was chosen No. 11 overall out of Wisconsin. Among the critiques that Watt has clearly debunked:
"Won't consistently get the edge on (offensive) tackles with his get-off or quickness."
"Lacks some lateral mobility, both rushing the passer and playing in space."
And the most damning of them all: "He won't ever be a stud pass rusher."
See the entire clip here:
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles read some unfavorable scouting reports as well. Nobody had more fun with the exercise than Watt, however, who has a strong opportunity to win the NFL DPOY award once again.
While it's easy enough to poke fun at anonymous scouting reports, it's a scout's job to pinpoint potential flaws and weaknesses in every prospect he evaluates. There's a reason scouts are generally reluctant to predict greatness for a prospect: because so few eventually validate it. And it's not as though Watt wasn't highly regarded as a No. 11 overall pick.