Around the NFL

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 10:06 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Running back J.D. McKissic was set to join the Buffalo Bills in free agency before doing a last-minute about-face and re-signing with the Washington Commanders.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McKissic said he was ready to move to Buffalo before Washington swooped in with a final offer. In the end, the running back decided to remain in D.C., where he felt comfortable rather than join the fifth NFL organization of his career.

"Much respect to the [Bills]. You can't ask for a better organization to be chosen by," McKissic said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "But I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, I felt like we were inclining. With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. Washington is home."

Last week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane voiced frustration over how the McKissic situation unfolded, noting that Washington came in and matched the Bills' offer to the RB only after the agreement had been made.

McKissic called the situation "so crazy" that he couldn't recall the whirlwind that landed the 28-year-old back in Washington rather than heading to the AFC East champs.

A dual-threat, McKissic proved last year when healthy he can play a significant role in the Commanders' offense, even with Antonio Gibson earning most of the touches. In 11 games, McKissic generated 212 rush yards on 48 carries with two TDs and added 43 catches for 397 yards and two additional scores. Over his two seasons with Washington (2020-2021), McKissic had 123 receptions and 986 receiving yards -- third among RB in both behind only Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler.

His 2021 season was cut short due to a neck injury, but McKissic said Thursday he is doing fine, and the issue isn't something that should affect him moving forward.

