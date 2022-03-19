Around the NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

Published: Mar 19, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Plot twists have been aplenty during the 2022 NFL free agency frenzy.

Pass rusher Randy Gregory﻿, linebacker Za'Darius Smith and running back J.D. McKissic have each agreed to terms with clubs before reversing course and not signing.

Smith remains a free agent, Gregory elected not to return to the Dallas Cowboys but to sign with the Denver Broncos, and McKissic returned to the Washington Commanders after agreeing to terms with the Buffalo Bills.

McKissic's situation has unsurprisingly drawn the ire of Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who let his displeasure of Washington's handling of the situation be known when speaking to the media on Friday.

"That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it's good," Beane said, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenburg. "But until there's ink on the paper, and his agent did a great job. Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy did a great job. There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it.

"I've had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, 'Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?' Once you have an agreement the agent's supposed to say it's over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off."

On paper, the pass-catching McKissic looked to be a phenomenal fit for the Josh Allen-led Bills offense. Alas, it wasn't meant to be as McKissic never put pen to paper to go to Buffalo on a two-year, $7 million deal and, instead, re-signed with the Commanders for the same amount.

Before Beane went to Buffalo, he was in the Panthers organization with current Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Washington executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney. So, perhaps that led to Beane being all the more miffed.

Nonetheless, it wasn't the only time this past week in which Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew's front office was called out.

Also on Tuesday, defensive lineman Matthew Ioannidis was released by Washington. His agent Alan Herman took umbrage with how the situation was handled.

"They looked us straight in the eye, (Commanders VP of football administration) Rob Rogers, and Rob basically said to Jared and myself: 'Absolutely not. We have no thoughts of releasing Matt Ioannidis,'" Herman told The Associated Press. "We don't particularly care to be lied to to our face. I don't like when someone lies to my face.

"They took him out of the free agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and (Ioannidis) hasn't been able to take advantage of that. That's not the way you conduct business in the National Football League."

Later Tuesday, Herman told the AP that Mayhew called him to apologize.

"This is the first time I've ever had a situation like this with him. Always professional," Herman said.

Ioannidis eventually signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.

The first week of free agency is always a wild one, and this one concluded with some ruffled feathers.

Related Content

news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that cornerback Donte Jackson is re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $35.1 million contract.
news

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC. 
news

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Known as "The Professor," John Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness. He was 67. 
news

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. 
news

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
news

Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, the team announced.  
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M max deal

Following five seasons with the Steelers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million max deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks

The Cleveland Browns are trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW