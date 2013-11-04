J.C. Copeland back in action after shower slip

LSU senior fullback J.C. Copeland will play Saturday against Alabama for the first time since a slip in the shower resulted in a concussion, Tigers coach Les Miles confirmed Monday.
A bruising 275-pound fullback, Copeland had his season temporarily derailed after a bizarre mishap in the shower left him with a head injury. He missed the Tigers' crucial SEC West loss to Ole Miss, and though he was expected to return the following week against Furman, he was withheld yet again.
LSU had a bye last weekend, making Copeland three weeks removed from his last game action.
Although Copeland doesn't often handle the ball, except in occasional short-yardage situations, he is a key element to the Tigers' offense as an effective blocker for running back Jeremy Hill. His return will come at an ideal time for LSU, with a matchup looming against one of the nation's top defenses in Alabama.