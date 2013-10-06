Isaiah Crowell has been compared to Fred Taylor by his coach

"I played in the NFL for eight years. I played with some really good backs -- Fred Taylor and Charlie Garner and some really good guys. Mike Pittman," Barlow told The Associated Press in August. "[Crowell] puts me in the mind-set of a Fred Taylor. He has that type of speed and explosiveness. He catches the ball well in the passing game and he understands protection. And when you have those three components, that's exactly what the NFL is. You fit the pyramid. I think he's an NFL running back."