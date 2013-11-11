Is Utah QB Travis Wilson the next Logan Thomas?

And yet, Wilson has one of the most intriguing skill-sets of any signal-caller on the West Coast. A 6-foot-7, 240-pound former volleyball player, he can move like a giraffe-sized Johnny Manziel. Wilson has rushed for a team-high five touchdowns this season, to go along with 386 yards on the ground and a 4.8 yards per carry average. (Those totals are deflated by yardage lost on sacks, mind you.)