Is Rodgers still the best QB in the game right now?

With that all out of the way, I am offering you my likes and dislikes for the coming fantasy week and more (mostly more). That's right, Facebook won't give you a dislike button, but I certainly will. And this all will be presented to you in a random, meandering style, which has been glowingly referred to as "teenager on crack chic." Bolded names are my likes and dislikes. My first "like" is my stat man, Bill "Sudsy" Sudell.