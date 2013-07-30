Is Mark Richt nuts or on to something with Clowney praise?

Sorry, Mark Richt, but even if Jadeveon Clowney records 50 sacks this season and rips Tajh Boyd's heart out of his chest and shows it to him in a loving tribute to Mola Ram, it is way too soon to declare the awesome South Carolina defensive end the best of anything. I know why Richt did it, to make a Georgia win over the Gamecocks on Sept. 7 seem that much more impressive or to excuse a loss (the Bulldogs got stomped, 35-7, last season), but that doesn't mean anyone else has to take the bait. In an age of instant debate -- Twitter, news cycles that burn through a story in five minutes, and the rest -- a little patience and reflection isn't going to hurt Clowney's reputation. In fact, it might even make us all appreciate him that much more.