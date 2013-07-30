Is Mark Richt nuts or on to something with Clowney praise?

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 08:10 AM

Georgia coach Mark Richt said on Monday that South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney "might be the very best player who exists today at any level." Is Richt out of his mind or could he be on to something?

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Clowney might not even be college football's best

Jadeveon Clowney is one of the most talented prospects I've seen in my 19-plus years around the NFL, but he is not the best player in all levels of football. In fact, I'm not convinced he is the best player in college football based on the remarkable impact others like Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater and Marqise Lee make for their respective teams.

Now, I certainly understand the hype surrounding Clowney's game (I added to it with my column last week comparing him to Julius Peppers and a handful of Pro Football Hall of Famers), but let's keep things in perspective. Although he totaled 13 sacks a year ago, he didn't lead the nation, much less the SEC, in that category.

Of course, I'm not trying to dismiss Clowney's talent and potential, but a lot of the conversation surrounding his game is strictly off his potential. Until he gets to the NFL and fully realizes the potential many are projecting, we should keep our proclamations about his greatness tied to the college game.

  • Chase Goodbread NFL Draft 365

  • Richt was pulling our legs

For any sanity to join a discussion of Mark Richt's comment that Jadeveon Clowney might be the best football player on Earth, regardless of level, we must begin with this premise: Richt was kidding. As I mentioned in a post about the topic Monday, coaches are just as famous for loose praise of opponents as they are for downplaying how strong their own teams are.

This is a classic example, albeit one with the praise spread thick enough to nauseate. More so than any defensive lineman in recent college football memory, Clowney enters a season with a reputation as being so utterly unblockable that he is, frankly, out of place in the college game. It is as if he has passed the SEC test with an A-plus, is being told to re-take it as a junior, and won't be challenged until he reaches the NFL. All that might be true, but comparisons to other NFL players don't fit yet, either. And Richt knows it.

  • Mike Huguenin NFL Draft 365

  • Praise is wildly premature

Hmmm, why do I think that if Georgia and South Carolina weren't annual rivals Richt wouldn't comment at all on Jadeveon Clowney? And Mark Richt certainly isn't going to badmouth an imposing opponent, not with South Carolina as the second game on the Bulldogs' schedule. There's no question Clowney potentially is an NFL star, but having potential and living up to it are two vastly different things. Let's see how Clowney does this season, against Georgia and the Gamecocks' other opponents, and then in the NFL for a few years before we start talking about him being the best player "at any level."

  • Dan Greenspan NFL Draft 365

  • Richt has alterior motives

Sorry, Mark Richt, but even if Jadeveon Clowney records 50 sacks this season and rips Tajh Boyd's heart out of his chest and shows it to him in a loving tribute to Mola Ram, it is way too soon to declare the awesome South Carolina defensive end the best of anything. I know why Richt did it, to make a Georgia win over the Gamecocks on Sept. 7 seem that much more impressive or to excuse a loss (the Bulldogs got stomped, 35-7, last season), but that doesn't mean anyone else has to take the bait. In an age of instant debate -- Twitter, news cycles that burn through a story in five minutes, and the rest -- a little patience and reflection isn't going to hurt Clowney's reputation. In fact, it might even make us all appreciate him that much more.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW