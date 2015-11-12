Is hype about Memphis QB Paxton Lynch warranted?

Inconsistent arm strength: While Lynch doesn't possess a pop-gun arm, the tape didn't show the consistent zip on his passes that I was expecting to see. His release has a slight wind-up and the ball rarely comes out cleanly in a tight spiral. When he's throwing between the hashes, Lynch will usually step into his throws and drive the ball with pretty good velocity, but on his field-side throws, there is way more air under the ball than I expected. I would like to see more consistency with his velocity on all throws when needed.