Is Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy keeping his promise to embrace analytics in Dallas?

Notably, eight of their fourth-down attempts have come in that "sweet spot" on the field where coaches have difficulty deciding whether to go for it or punt: between their own 40-yard line and their opponent's 40-yard line. That's the most such attempts in the NFL -- and the Cowboys have converted five of those.

Additionally, McCarthy made noise for his mathematical prowess early on in the season, when he decided to try for a 2-point conversion against the Falcons at the beginning of what became a frenzied fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2. The attempt, coming after a touchdown pass with less than 5 minutes left that cut a 15-point deficit to 9, failed. But, as detailed by Pro Football Focus, the choice allowed the Cowboys to better shape their clock-management strategy for the final comeback push. When working to overcome an 8-point deficit, teams struggle to know whether it's better to slow down or hurry to secure an extra possession, but with a 9-point deficit, the Cowboys knew they had to move quickly to have a chance to win. Despite blowback from those who believed McCarthy should have kicked the PAT to prolong the game, the math and game theory behind the decision was sound.