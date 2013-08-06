Iowa State will wear throwback jerseys to honor Jack Trice

Iowa State will wear special throwback uniforms to honor Jack Trice for its Sept. 14 rivalry game against Iowa.
The cardinal jerseys feature vertical gold stripes, echoing those worn in the 1920s when Trice became the first African-American to compete in athletics at Iowa State.
Trice joined the football team in 1923, playing in only two career games. He suffered a broken collarbone and internal injuries in a game at Minnesota and died two days later.
In 1997, the school named its football stadium after Trice, the culmination of a nearly quarter-century effort to do so.
"The legend of Jack Trice is a critical piece of Iowa State football history," head coach Paul Rhoads said. "His profound impact on our program resonates with our players today. This is a fitting tribute and our current football team is very excited to wear uniforms from that era."