Iowa's Anthony Hitchens will be in spotlight vs. Minnesota

Iowa is one of just three teams nationally that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown (Michigan and Texas State are the others), but the Hawkeyes' defense will get a big test Saturday from a one-dimensional Minnesota offense.
The Golden Gophers are second nationally with 16 rushing touchdowns; only Oregon, with 17, has more. But Minnesota also has thrown just one TD pass and likely will be without starting quarterback Phillip Nelson. Backup Mitch Leidner has attempted just 20 passes in four games (completing 12) and has 46 rushing attempts. Minnesota is averaging 282.3 yards per game on the ground, which is 13th nationally.
The pressure will be on Iowa's linebackers to play well. Good news for Iowa: The Hawkeyes' trio of senior starters at the position -- middle man James Morris and outside 'backers Anthony Hitchens and Christian Kirksey -- are better against the run than the pass.
Hitchens, in particular, is playing at a high level. He had 13 tackles in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, a game Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said was the best Hitchens had played in his career. After two seasons as a reserve, Hitchens (6-feet-1, 233 pounds) started for the first time last fall and led the Big Ten with 124 tackles. But he has been better this season. He already has a team-high 37 tackles, with four tackles for loss (he had 5.5 last season), a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
Hitchens is both athletic and physical, but while his work against the run is good, he still needs to show more in coverage to impress scouts. Still, his ability against the run is what is needed for the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Strong safety John Lowdermilk (6-2, 207), end Dominic Alvis and tackle Carl Davis also need to step up Saturday. Davis, in particular, is worth watching. He is a big guy (6-5, 315) who is starting for the first time this season as a junior. Expectations from coaches were that he would be effective against the run, and he can show that against the Gophers. Alvis (6-4, 265) always has been stout against the run, and he is fifth on the team with 20 tackles; he finished last season with 31.
