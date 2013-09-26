Iowa's Anthony Hitchens will be in spotlight vs. Minnesota

Published: Sep 26, 2013 at 02:58 AM
Anthony-Hitchens-130926-TOS.jpg

Iowa is one of just three teams nationally that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown (Michigan and Texas State are the others), but the Hawkeyes' defense will get a big test Saturday from a one-dimensional Minnesota offense.

The Golden Gophers are second nationally with 16 rushing touchdowns; only Oregon, with 17, has more. But Minnesota also has thrown just one TD pass and likely will be without starting quarterback Phillip Nelson. Backup Mitch Leidner has attempted just 20 passes in four games (completing 12) and has 46 rushing attempts. Minnesota is averaging 282.3 yards per game on the ground, which is 13th nationally.

The pressure will be on Iowa's linebackers to play well. Good news for Iowa: The Hawkeyes' trio of senior starters at the position -- middle man James Morris and outside 'backers Anthony Hitchens and Christian Kirksey -- are better against the run than the pass.

Hitchens, in particular, is playing at a high level. He had 13 tackles in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, a game Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said was the best Hitchens had played in his career. After two seasons as a reserve, Hitchens (6-feet-1, 233 pounds) started for the first time last fall and led the Big Ten with 124 tackles. But he has been better this season. He already has a team-high 37 tackles, with four tackles for loss (he had 5.5 last season), a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Hitchens is both athletic and physical, but while his work against the run is good, he still needs to show more in coverage to impress scouts. Still, his ability against the run is what is needed for the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Strong safety John Lowdermilk (6-2, 207), end Dominic Alvis and tackle Carl Davis also need to step up Saturday. Davis, in particular, is worth watching. He is a big guy (6-5, 315) who is starting for the first time this season as a junior. Expectations from coaches were that he would be effective against the run, and he can show that against the Gophers. Alvis (6-4, 265) always has been stout against the run, and he is fifth on the team with 20 tackles; he finished last season with 31.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW