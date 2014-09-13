Iowa OT Brandon Scherff makes start vs. Iowa State

Iowa star offensive tackle Brandon Scherff started Saturday's game against Iowa State, which the Cyclones won on a last-play field goal.
It had been reported earlier in the week that Scherff had had minor surgery and that he told an Iowa TV station he wouldn't play again until the last weekend in September.
"They told me it would be at least a week, if not two weeks," Scherff told reporters. "The trainers did a heck of a job, and I felt ready to go. So I told them that."
ESPN sideline reporter Todd McShay said during the game's telecast that he was told by a source that Scherff's medical procedure was Monday and that Scherff was back at practice on Tuesday.
"I felt good," Scherff said. "Fatigued, but coming off surgery or a 'scope like that, I was just trying to do it for the team."
Scherff is considered one of the nation's top prospects, regardless of position.
