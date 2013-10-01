Iowa Hawkeyes DT Carl Davis a star on the rise

Davis takes up a lot of space in the middle, and possesses much more quickness than you would expect from a guy that big. The Hawkeyes meet Michigan State in a key Big Ten game on Saturday. Tuesday, Spartans coach Mark Dantonio called Davis "a big, physical player" who reminded him of former Spartans All-American defensive tackle Jerel Worthy. Worthy was a second-round pick by Green Bay in the 2012 draft who started four games for the Packers last season. He currently is on the "reserve/physically unable to perform" list as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered in Week 17 last season.