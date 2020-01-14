Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa declares for 2020 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound rusher wins not with speed, but with a combination of power, relentlessness and a premier use of his hands. Epenesa excels at winning inside hand position on opposing linemen and clubbing away their attempts to regain control while shedding blockers in pursuit of the quarterback. He won't blow by most tackles (meaning his combine workout likely won't be a headline-grabber), but his technique and strength will allow him to make a lengthy career for himself in the NFL.