Iowa 2013 season preview

Published: Aug 12, 2013 at 02:05 AM

Kirk Ferentz, heading into his 14th season as Iowa's coach, is on the hot seat. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 4-8 season and have won only 11 games in the past two seasons, the worst two-season stretch for the Hawkeyes since 2000-01. The talent level has dropped precipitously: After having a combined 18 players drafted from 2010-12, Iowa had only one draftee this April. This season's senior class isn't overly impressive, but there are some intriguing underclassmen.

Ferentz and his staff need to find a way to rev up the offense, as the Hawkeyes finished 115th in the nation in total offense last season. The schedule is set up for a fast start, but if the Hawkeyes struggle out of the gate it will be a long season -- and in that scenario, it seems likely Ferentz will be looking for a new job in December. Fourth place in the Leaders Division seems to be the best Iowa can do.

Top senior prospects

TE C.J. Fiedorowicz: On the hoof, Fiedorowicz (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) is as impressive as any tight end in the nation. But until last season, he hadn't done all that much and had been criticized for failing to understand the offense. Last season, though, Fiedorowicz finally blossomed -- he had 45 receptions for 433 yards and a touchdown, giving him 61 career catches. He has excellent speed and athleticism for his size. Iowa has some issues at quarterback, which could hurt his production.

OLB Anthony Hitchens: After two seasons as a reserve, Hitchens (6-1, 233) started for the first time last fall and led the Big Ten with 124 tackles (cough, cough, padded stats, cough, cough). He has had some injury issues throughout his career and hasn't made many big plays, though he does run well.

K Mike Meyer: By performing in 2013, Meyer will have handled Iowa's kicking duties for four seasons. He has been accurate (45-of-58 in his career, including 17-of-21 last season), but hasn't made a kick longer than 50 yards while playing for the Hawkeyes. A bit more than 40 percent of his kickoffs were touchbacks last season.

FS Tanner Miller: Miller (6-2, 207) has good size and will be a three-year starter. He is willing in run support and has four interceptions and eight pass breakups in the past two seasons. But he struggled at times last season, especially against productive passing attacks, and must become more consistent.

ILB James Morris: Morris (6-2, 240) has been a starter since he set foot on campus in 2010, and has 293 career tackles. He is tough against the run and has good instincts. But he lacks quickness and Iowa has a reputation for padding its tackle stats.

Top underclassmen

C Austin Blythe: Iowa seemingly always has at least one top-flight offensive lineman, and Blythe (6-3, 300) has big-time potential. He was a freshman All-American selection as a guard last season, but was moved to center during the spring. He has good footwork and strength, and was a three-time state wrestling champ in high school in wrestling-mad Iowa.

DT Carl Davis: Davis (6-5, 315), a junior, certainly has the size to be a force in the middle of the line, but he must develop some consistency. He had a big spring and will start for the first time this season. Davis is expected to be strong against the run and has the athleticism to cause problems as a pass rusher.

OT Brandon Scherff: Scherff (6-5, 315) was playing at a high level as a sophomore last season before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle vs. Penn State. Scherff played guard as a redshirt freshman in 2011 before moving to left tackle and is especially proficient as a run blocker. If he is healthy, he will vie for All-Big Ten honors. He started at quarterback as a high school sophomore before moving to the line as a junior.

FB Mark Weisman: He led the Hawkeyes with 815 rushing yards and eight touchdowns (six came in two games) as a sophomore last season. Weisman (6-0, 236) played tailback and fullback last season, but has no shot at being a featured back in the NFL because of his lack of speed. He is a physical between-the-tackles runner, though. He began his Iowa career as a walk-on after first attending Air Force, where he did not play football.

Take a look at the top 10 players from Iowa to play in the NFL.

Three must-see games of 2013

Oct. 19 at Ohio State:Iowa's linebackers will be on the spot against Ohio State's spread offense. Conversely, this contest will be a chance for Blythe, Scherff and the rest of the offensive line to make some noise against a rebuilt Ohio State defensive line.

Nov. 2 vs. Wisconsin: Davis and the linebackers will get an opportunity to shine against the Badgers' big, physical offensive line.

Nov. 29 at Nebraska: The regular-season finale will be another chance for the linebackers to make plays against a run-heavy offense. Fiedorowicz could have some success against an underwhelming group of Nebraska linebackers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.