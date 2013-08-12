Iowa 2013 season preview

Ferentz and his staff need to find a way to rev up the offense, as the Hawkeyes finished 115th in the nation in total offense last season. The schedule is set up for a fast start, but if the Hawkeyes struggle out of the gate it will be a long season -- and in that scenario, it seems likely Ferentz will be looking for a new job in December. Fourth place in the Leaders Division seems to be the best Iowa can do.