Insurance on Georgia's Todd Gurley doubled just in time

The timing for Georgia running back Todd Gurley's torn ACL Saturday couldn't have been much worse. But in doubling Gurley's loss of value insurance a couple of weeks ago, while he was serving a four-game suspension, the school's timing couldn't have been better.
UGA paid to raise Gurley's insurance against injuries to $10 million, including $5 million for loss of value, according to espn.com. Loss of value insurance protects NFL prospects in the event that injuries cause them to slip in the NFL draft. Gurley would collect some of the money if the injury prevents him from being drafted in the first round, and all of it if he were not drafted at all, according to the report.
Gurley has until mid-January to decide whether to enter the 2015 NFL Draft, or return to college for his senior season. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis sees Gurley as a first-round talent.
Gurley's loss of value insurance had previously been $2.5 million. The other $5 million insures Gurley against total disability that would end his playing career. Gurley had 29 carries in his first game back from suspension Saturday, but suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter against the Tigers that will require surgery and end his junior season.
Gurley was suspended four games for accepting money for autographed memorabilia in violation of NCAA rules.