Instant Debate: Who will win BCS championship game and why?

At some point I have to recognize, when it comes to Auburn, things are just going in a direction that can't be stopped. While I opted to tab Florida State as BCS champions in our initial bowl predictions, after watching Blake Bortles and UCF defeat Baylor, seeing Bob Stoops make good on his bold preseason proclamation about the SEC's weakness in a victory over Alabama, and Michigan State out "Stanford" Stanford, I'm going in the opposite direction. Nick Marshall, Tre Mason, and specifically Gus Malzahn are on a ride that will ultimately end with them holding up a crystal ball. Malzahn will complete one of the most remarkable coaching jobs in the history of college football in the BCS era, taking the Tigers from a three-win team (zero in conference) to national champions. While we might not like the idea that the SEC has won the last seven, soon to be eight, titles, it's the reality of the football world where we reside. I'll leave the position-by-position analysis for the scouts, I'm going with Mr. Momentum.