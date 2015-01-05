Instant Debate: Who helped his draft stock most in bowl season?

Over the next few months, NFL teams will hold spirited draft meetings and debate all of the top players at each position. Melvin Gordon will be in the discussion to occupy the top RB spot on each team's draft board. Todd Gurley will also be in that discussion. Gurley has put up monster numbers playing in the SEC, and while the conference has had a rough bowl stretch, it's still viewed as the premier conference by NFL evaluators. Gordon has now faced three SEC defenses over the last two years. He put up big numbers against South Carolina in last year's bowl game and also put up an impressive total against LSU to start the 2014 campaign. For his closing statement, he rushed for 251 yards against Auburn in the Outback Bowl. For scouts who favor Gordon over Gurley, you can bet those numbers will be brought up in draft meetings.