Instant Debate: Who are you picking, 'Team Bucky' or 'Team DJ'?

The ability to disrupt the quarterback is the most important attribute for a defense. It leads to turnovers, sacks and third-down stops. It is modern football, and "Team DJ" has it in abundance. Jadeveon Clowney and Anthony Barr are the two best edge rushers in college, pure and simple. Leonard Williams has the athleticism to bring pressure as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle, allowing the defense to alternate between even and odd fronts with Clowney, Louis Nix III and his former Notre Dame teammate Aaron Lynch. That group of five will be in Bridgewater's face all day -- we've already seen Clowney against Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan in the Outback Bowl. Not even Bridgewater can get the ball to Marqise Lee and Sammy Watkins lying flat on his back.